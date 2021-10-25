How Italy’s culture of art patronage continues shown in Seoul

“Progresso scorsoio - a figure that devours itself” by Giulia Cenci (Italian Institute of Culture)

Renaissance art flourished in 14th-century Florence on the back of powerful patrons, and art patronage by businesses continues to play a pivotal role in Italian art.



The exhibition “We Love Art. Vision and Creativity Made in Italy” organized by the Italian Institute of Culture and the Embassy of Italy in Seoul on Wednesday, aims to show how businesses’ art patronage functions today.



The exhibition of eight works by emerging Italian artists supported by the country’s corporations will run through Nov. 19 at High Street of Italia, a space dedicated to Italian culture in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.



The exhibition’s eight young Italian artists -- Benni Bosetto, Giulia Cenci, Tomaso De Luca, Lulu Nuti, Amedeo Polazzo, Alice Ronchi, Giulio Saverio Ronch and Namsal Siedlecki -- were also selected for the art project “Under 35” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy, according to the Italian Institute of Culture.





"Fuocil*Dens*R.P.” by Benni Bosetto (Italian Institute of Culture)