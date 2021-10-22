Samilro Changgo Theater to host project for drama creators

Poster for Samilro Changgo Theater’s “Changgo Opening” project (Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture)



The Samilro Changgo Theater, which is managed by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, is to run a three-week program in November for drama creators under the theme “Meetings and Hospitality.”



Founded in 1975, the Samilro Changgo Theater in central Seoul was the first private small theater in Korea. Since 2018, it has been managed by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture under the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



The “Changgo Opening” project, which runs Nov. 5 to 21, will explore the role of public theaters amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.



The project features three programs: Gathering, 24-Hour Drama Festival and a workshop.



Gathering is a collection of performances and exhibitions that highlights the role of the theater in the time of social distancing and banned gatherings.



For 24-Hour Drama Festival, 30 creators, divided into six groups, will each create a 15-minute performance in 24 hours. The performances will be shown both online and offline.



The workshop will give actors, producers and directors a chance to take on different roles, expanding their drama careers.



Programs for “Changgo Opening” are free of charge and reservations must be made in advance through the foundation’s website.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)