 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

PM says hard-hit businesses, low-risk facilities will be first to benefit from eased virus rules

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2021 - 10:24       Updated : Oct 22, 2021 - 10:24

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum presides over a meeting of a government-civilian panel overseeing the transition to life after COVID-19 at the government complex in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum presides over a meeting of a government-civilian panel overseeing the transition to life after COVID-19 at the government complex in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday hard-hit businesses and low-risk facilities will be the first to benefit from eased COVID-19 restrictions starting next month.

Kim made the remark during a meeting of a government-civilian panel overseeing the transition to life after COVID-19.

"The return to normal will proceed in stages and systematically," he said. "We will take drastic and active steps to ease the virus restrictions starting with businesses and neglected groups that have suffered greatly (during the pandemic), and facilities with a low risk of spreading infections."

Health authorities have said they plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions next month as part of a transition to "living with COVID-19" as the rate of fully vaccinated people nears 70 percent.

Kim said that in the early stages of the transition eased restrictions will have to apply only to the fully vaccinated.

"Vaccinations help prevent infections and greatly reduce the number of serious cases and deaths, so it is an inevitable choice," he said.

The prime minister stressed, however, that it will be important for facilities to still follow basic antivirus precautions once the mandates are lifted.

South Korea has implemented a four-level social distancing scheme, with the greater Seoul area currently under the strictest level, which includes curfews on restaurant hours and caps on the size of private gatherings.

The government plans to announce specific guidelines for the return to normal next week based on discussions at Friday's meeting. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114