 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai Construction Equipment to sell industrial vehicle division

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2021 - 20:57       Updated : Oct 21, 2021 - 20:57

This file photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. on Aug. 17, 2021, shows a 5-ton forklift powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which was developed by the company in 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. on Aug. 17, 2021, shows a 5-ton forklift powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which was developed by the company in 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Thursday it has signed a deal with its holding company Hyundai Genuine Co. to sell its industrial vehicle division for 136 billion won ($115.8 million). 

The deal set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, is intended to focus on the construction equipment sector by purchasing stakes in construction equipment affiliates in China and Brazil, Hyundai Construction Equipment said in a regulatory filing. 

The industrial vehicles refer to forklifts and skid-steer loaders. 

The board of directors at HCE decided to hold its shareholders' meeting on Nov. 30, as the deal is subject to approval by shareholders. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114