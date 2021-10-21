[Today’s K-pop] Kingdom brings snow-laden story onto stage

(Credit: GF Entertainment)



Boy band Kingdom held an online showcase for its third EP “History of Kingdom: Part 3 Ivan” on Thursday.



The EP was themed after a king of snow and the performance dramatized a battle set against a snow-covered kingdom. The band has been putting out a seven-part series, each installment on kings from different background. As the title of the album states, member Ivan was the main character in the new EP. Arthur and Chiwoo took the central roles in the first and second EPs, respectively.



“The story of a snow kingdom begins now,” said Ivan explaining that this time the story focuses on the clash between white and black Ivans.



Title track “Black Crown” incorporates orchestra sounds into a dance pop number. It will be similar to watching a four-minute-long movie that is epic and fantastical, said Dann.



The narrative that weaves through its music may sound simple but is quite detailed, added Louis. It is a long-term project and they have more than 30 chapters ready to roll out, he said.



Monsta X to release 2nd LP in the US in December





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X will put out its second full album in the US on Dec. 10, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday.



The LP titled “The Dreaming” consists of ten tracks. The band’s first LP in the US “All About Luv” came out in February 2020 and debuted as No. 5 on Billboard 200 and ranked among top ten on the publication’s six other charts. Featured artists included will.i.am and Pitbull.



Separately, the band was one of the nominees in the Best K-pop category by 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.



The six-member act will return with new music next month as a quintet since leader Seanwoo is currently serving his alternative military duty. It will also join the Jingle Ball tour, a year-end concert hosted by iHeartRadio, and perform in the US.



Twice celebrates 6th anniversary of debut with livestream





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice marked the sixth anniversary of debut with an online event on Wednesday.



The group took to Naver’s V Live under the title “Twice 6th Anniversary: H6me Party with 6nce” for 66 minutes. Once is the name of its official fandom.



The bandmates shared episodes and memories from the past six years and surprised viewers by unveiling the performance for “Candy,” a track from their forthcoming third LP “Formula of Love: O+T=<3.” The song is dedicated to their fans.



They thanked fans for staying with them for six years and hoped they will be able to meet in person on the seventh anniversary.



“We gain a lot of strength and solace from all the love you send us, and hopefully you will gather energy from us and always be happy,” they said.

Twice is releasing its third LP on Nov. 12 and Japanese single “Doughnut” on Dec. 15. It is also organizing an international tour.



BTS song to be featured in Marvel movie





(Credit: Big Hit Music)