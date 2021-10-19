[Herald Interview] ‘My Name’ director excited by show’s global popularity

“My Name” director Kim Jin-min (Netflix)

The director of Netflix’s “My Name,” Kim Jin-min, was surprised to hear about the growing popularity of the mystery crime series.



“While I expected some questions and comments, I was surprised that the viewers interpreted my work in very creative ways, speculating on the reasons for a character’s behavior. One way or the other, all of these are a way of showing interest in the series. For that, I would like to thank all the ‘My Name’ fans,” the director said in an online interview with a group of reporters Monday afternoon.



Kim was surprised to hear that his work was popular in so many countries, including the United States, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Nigeria, where “My Name” has made the top five on the Netflix charts, according to the US-based streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.



And he was well aware of the criticism directed at him for including a sex scene between the lead characters.



“I saw the comments that that scene was either unnecessary or irrelevant to the series. The screenwriter and I thought about the scene before its release. But we believed that the scene offered a chance for the viewers to believe that the lead character Yoon Ji-woo was a woman with feelings, not a revenge-driven monster,” the director explained.



The action-noir series centers on a woman who goes undercover to find her father’s killer. Working under a powerful crime boss, who was her father’s right-hand man, Ji-woo (played by Han So-hee) joins the police force as a mole under the alias Oh Hye-jin to look for clues about the death of her father.



