Disney+ reveals seven new Korean shows

A scene from Korean drama “Rookies” starring K-pop star Daniel Kang (Walt Disney Company Korea)



Disney+, which will launch its service in Korea on Nov. 12, on Thursday revealed seven new Korean shows that will be available on its platform.



The lineup is part of Disney’s plan to create over 50 Asia Pacific original contents by 2023.



“For many decades, the Walt Disney Company has been entertaining consumers and has been an integral part of the local creative ecosystem,” Luke Kang, president of the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said at the start of the press event. “Today, we are making another commitment by combining the global resources of the company with the best content creators from the Asia Pacific to develop and produce original stories on Disney+.”



A total of five Korean dramas -- “Moving,” “Grid,” “Snowdrop,” “Rookies” and “Sixth Sense Kiss” -- were introduced on Thursday.



An action hero thriller, “Moving,” is a Korean drama based on the webtoon by Kang Full. Starring popular Korean actors Jo In-sung and Han Hyo-joo, the drama is about three teenagers discovering their unusual superpowers.



“Grid” is a highly anticipated Korean drama starring Seo Kang-jun. It is written by award-winning mystery-thriller writer Lee Su-yeon, who penned the hit drama series “Stranger” and “Stranger 2” starring Bae Doo-na and Cho Seung-woo.



Featuring Korean actor Jung Hae-in and girl band Blackpink’s Jisoo, the drama “Snowdrop” is produced by the team that created the megahit “Sky Castle“ in 2019.



A scene from Korean drama “Grid” written by Lee Su-yeon (Walt Disney Company Korea)