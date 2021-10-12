 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

‘Perhaps Love’ promises to be a heartwarming rom-com

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct 12, 2021 - 17:54       Updated : Oct 12, 2021 - 17:55
From left: Ryu Seung-ryong, Oh Na-ra and Kim Hie-won pose after an online press conference about “Perhaps Love” on Tuesday. (New)
From left: Ryu Seung-ryong, Oh Na-ra and Kim Hie-won pose after an online press conference about “Perhaps Love” on Tuesday. (New)
The upcoming comedy-drama “Perhaps Love,” directed by Cho Eun-ji, revolves around a bestselling author whose life changes dramatically when he falls in love.

“The cast and the crew, including myself, were always laughing while shooting. I actually got a note of warning from the sound recording director because I giggled too much even in a serious scene,” Cho said in an online press conference Tuesday. “We were able to finish our project with a lot of laughs. I am certain that the audience can also feel this positive energy and laugh a lot.”

In the movie, the complex relationships among the three lead characters -- Hyun, Mi-ae and Soon-mo, played respectively by Ryu Seung-ryong, Oh Na-ra and Kim Hie-won -- bring out laughs in unexpected ways.

Veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong spoke of the excitement of returning to the big screen as a divorced bestselling author.

“The unusual relationship between the characters attracted me the most to star in ‘Perhaps Love,’” Ryu said.

“I was curious to know who would take the role of my ex-wife, Mi-ae. Because I always thought of Oh Na-ra as an outstanding actor, especially after watching her hit drama ‘Sky Castle,’ I was thrilled to hear the news that she would co-star in the movie. It turned out that she was a perfect fit to play Mi-ae,” the actor added.

For Oh, working with Ryu was both a great honor and an interesting experience.

“I actually played a minor role in Ryu’s previous film, ‘All About My Wife’ (2012). I was happy to meet him as a lead character and tried to put my utmost effort into playing the role, which I wasn’t able to do in ‘All About My Wife,’” Oh said.
Ryu Seung-ryong and Oh Na-ra play a divorced couple in “Perhaps Love.” (New)
Ryu Seung-ryong and Oh Na-ra play a divorced couple in “Perhaps Love.” (New)
According to Kim, the audience will see a new side of him in “Perhaps Love.”

“Shooting a romance film was always on my wish list, so I enjoyed every bit of my role as Soon-mo. As Hyun’s close friend, being in a secret relationship with Mi-ae may sound ridiculous at first, but you will understand everything about this relationship between the characters after watching the film,” Kim said.

The actors and the director all agreed that the film would offer comfort, heal people’s hearts and put smiles on moviegoers’ faces.

“Perhaps Love” is scheduled to hit local theaters in November.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114