‘Perhaps Love’ promises to be a heartwarming rom-com

From left: Ryu Seung-ryong, Oh Na-ra and Kim Hie-won pose after an online press conference about “Perhaps Love” on Tuesday. (New)

The upcoming comedy-drama “Perhaps Love,” directed by Cho Eun-ji, revolves around a bestselling author whose life changes dramatically when he falls in love.



“The cast and the crew, including myself, were always laughing while shooting. I actually got a note of warning from the sound recording director because I giggled too much even in a serious scene,” Cho said in an online press conference Tuesday. “We were able to finish our project with a lot of laughs. I am certain that the audience can also feel this positive energy and laugh a lot.”



In the movie, the complex relationships among the three lead characters -- Hyun, Mi-ae and Soon-mo, played respectively by Ryu Seung-ryong, Oh Na-ra and Kim Hie-won -- bring out laughs in unexpected ways.



Veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong spoke of the excitement of returning to the big screen as a divorced bestselling author.



“The unusual relationship between the characters attracted me the most to star in ‘Perhaps Love,’” Ryu said.



“I was curious to know who would take the role of my ex-wife, Mi-ae. Because I always thought of Oh Na-ra as an outstanding actor, especially after watching her hit drama ‘Sky Castle,’ I was thrilled to hear the news that she would co-star in the movie. It turned out that she was a perfect fit to play Mi-ae,” the actor added.



For Oh, working with Ryu was both a great honor and an interesting experience.



“I actually played a minor role in Ryu’s previous film, ‘All About My Wife’ (2012). I was happy to meet him as a lead character and tried to put my utmost effort into playing the role, which I wasn’t able to do in ‘All About My Wife,’” Oh said.



Ryu Seung-ryong and Oh Na-ra play a divorced couple in “Perhaps Love.” (New)