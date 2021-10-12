US location analytics startup snaps up seed funding from Korean VCs

A promotional image of Market Stadium's location analytics service (Market Stadium)
New York-based property technology startup Market Stadium has raised 1 billion won ($834,400) in seed funding from venture capital houses in South Korea and abroad, the company said Tuesday.
Taking part in the latest rounding were early-stage VC Kakao Ventures, financial backer Shinhan Capital and California-based Primer Sazze Partners. Angel investors including John Kim, co-founder of messaging-as-a-service startup Sendbird; and Scott Robinson, a clinical assistant professor at New York University, also backed the startup.
Market Stadium, founded in 2020, is developing an analytics service for investable locations in the United States, which will allow commercial real estate investors to digest market data sets to optimize their investment decisions.
Its solutions will provide scores and value forecasts of a given location, as well as insights associated with urban planning at the location, according to Market Stadium.
The startup is led by Dennis Lee, former analyst at US real estate investment firm Lionstone Investments and US underwriter Schuckman Realty. Market Stadium took part in the latest batch of Korean startup accelerator Primer in May.
Market Stadium said it plans to launch a beta testing of its location analytics service for at least 20 property investment firms in the near future.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)