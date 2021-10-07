[Today’s K-pop] Jo Yuri debuts as solo

(Credit: Wake One Entertainment)

Jo Yuri, formerly of disbanded IZ*ONE, held an online showcase on Thursday to put out her first solo album.



“I’ve been so nervous preparing the album, but feel calm at the actual showcase,” she said admitting that she is feeling the right amount of tension and worry.



The mini album “Glassy” consists of three songs, including same-titled main track.



“[The title track] made me think of a fairy tale. And I tried to express the ambience both through singing and dancing,” she explained.



Filling up a song solely with her own energy was the most challenging factor but it also gave her an opportunity to grow up.



Her 2 1/2 years as a part of the group is a precious experience both as a human and as a singer, and remains a good memory, she said, thanking her former bandmates saying: “We always give each other support.”



Defining her identity as “growth,” she declared that she is on her way to become an artist that shows diversity, not limited by concepts and genres.



Winner’s Kang Seungyoon, Song Mino share news of upcoming concerts





(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Kang Seungyoon and Song Mino of Winner shared joy of their respective solo concerts with a live chat with fans on Wednesday.



This is the first time for both to host solo live show and they proudly showed the posters.



Kang chose the name “Passage” for his, slated for Nov. 21, as the live show is in line with his first studio album “Page.” He will show the passage he has walked along and will project himself through music that spans across genres, as he did in the first LP.



“Everything in this picture can be a clue,” said Kang asking fans to make guesses.



“It seems pretty obvious,” said Song making Kang chuckle.



Song went for “Maniac” as the title of his concert.



“Out of many candidates, I heard that you picked it to come out as strong,” teased Kang. Song admitted that was the reason, but added that he also wants to blast his unique energy through music.



“I’d love to put on a powerful performance as is possible only at a solo gig,” he added.



IZ*ONE’s Choi Yena to debut as actor





(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)

Choi Yena of disbanded IZ*ONE is cast as a female lead in a web drama, announced agency Yue Hua Entertainment on Thursday.



Choi has been appearing in a series of variety shows since the bandmates went separate ways in April.



In her first attempt at acting, she will star as the main character, a lovely yet strong 18-year-old who faces first love as well as changes in friendship and dreams, in the second season of “Girl’s World,” a web drama adaptation of a same-titled webtoon. She will appear alongside actor Yoo Seon-ho and fellow idol Jihan of Weeekly.



The web drama will start airing on Dec. 15 on Naver.



Separately, her debut as a solo musician has been pushed to the first half of 2022, according to a local media report earlier this week. Her first solo album was originally slated for the second half of this year but considering that she is already busy with her activities and that her agency is planning for a major launch of a boy band, the timeline was adjusted.



Infinite’s Nam Woohyun comes out with 4th EP





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)