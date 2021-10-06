Hanwha Techwin partners with Azena, KT for AI video solutions

This image provided by Hanwha Techwin Co. on Wednesday, shows the corporate logos of Hanwha Techwin, Azena and KT.(Hanwha Techwin Co.)

Hanwha Techwin Co., a leading surveillance tech firm in South Korea, said Wednesday it will join forces with Azena, an Internet of Things company, and the country's telecommunications giant KT Corp. for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video solutions.



Under the partnership, Hanwha Techwin said its CCTV users will be able to easily add AI-powered video analytics tools to their products.



Since CCTVs are built for different purpose for various locations, it is impossible to deliver all video analytics features in a single camera. But the latest solution will help users to add specific AI-powered tools, such as vehicle plate recognition and fire detection, based on their needs.



Azena, owned by Robert Bosch GmbH, runs the world's largest AI CCTV application platform and will provide various video analytics apps to Hanwha Techwin customers.



KT will offer 5G mobile edge computing to support faster 5G telecommunications and computing service for AI data processing.



The three companies agreed that their partnership will boost the eco-system of the domestic AI video solution industry, and they plan to support local programmers to develop apps and release them on the Azena Application Store. (Yonhap)