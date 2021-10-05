[Today’s K-pop] GOT7’s Youngjae puts out solo debut album

(Credit: Sublime Artist Agency)



Youngjae of GOT7 hosted an online showcase to introduce his solo debut EP “Colors from Ars” Tuesday.



He is taking the first step as a solo musician seven years after he debuted as a member of the band.



It feels good but as it is the first time, he also has been all nerves and scared as well, admitted the musician.



“But I’d rather take this as a challenge and would like to focus more about the fact that I’ve done it than trying to figure out if it was a failure or a success,” he said.



He wanted to show different sides of him which resulted in a rainbow of colors, thus the seven-track EP. He participated in writing melodies and lyrics as well as producing all tracks.



“This was not the first time I wrote songs but having my hands on all songs, I tried new things ... It also was hard to keep track of everything,” he confided.



Working on his own also made him think of his bandmates. It is just amazing and slightly unbelievable that one can do it on his own, said Youngjae.



“I really loved the practice studio full of noise,” he added with a touch of nostalgia.



Golden Child returns with repackaged 2nd LP





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Golden Child came back only two months after its second full album with a repack on Tuesday.



It has added two new songs, title track “Ddara” and “Oasis,” to the 11-track LP “Game Changer” for the repackaged album also named “Ddara.”



“Fortunately, in addition to writing the lyrics for ‘Oasis,’ I also did overall song and track making,” said Tag. It was not too difficult, however, since there is so much he wants to say when he thinks of the band. Oasis is inspired by how the bandmates offer solace, he added thanking the members for being together for the journey of music.



Meanwhile, the main track is a funky new jack swing tune, explained Y. The chorus highlights the different voices of each member, added Kim Jibeom picking the part as the best. The choreography will showcase how perfectly orchestrated they are, added Hong Juchan.



IU to return with new music





(Credit: Edam Entertainment)



Songstress IU will come out with a digital single “Strawberry Moon.”



In the teaser photo that was uploaded on Tuesday, she sits pretty on a giant scoop of ice cream holding two cones of what looks like strawberry-flavored ice cream in both hands. Dandelions, vintage fuchsia car, rainbow, and a gumball pink moon completed the kitsch poster.



On Oct. 1, IU dropped an image of huge reddish moon saying “meet again when strawberry moon comes up. from IU,” piquing interests of her fans.



It has been about seven months since her fifth studio album “Lilac” that topped all major music charts in Korea. The singer/actor is cast in movie “Broker,” Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda’s first Korean-language film, along with Song Kangho, Gang Dongwon and Bae Doona.



In an article last month, South China Morning Post estimated that she earned between 31 million and 45 million dollars this year.



Sunmi to host 1st digital concert





(Credit: Abyss Company)