Inter-Korean hotlines restored after 55 days

Communication channels between South Korea and the North were restored Monday about two months after Pyongyang unilaterally severed them in August, raising a cautious hope that the renewed hotlines could give way to inter-Korean rapprochement.
Liaison officials from the two Koreas held a phone call via a cross-border channel at 9 a.m. on Monday -- a call that had gone unanswered previously -- the Unification Ministry said.
“I am very happy that the communication lines are restored,” a South Korean liaison officer told his North Korean counterpart on the phone. “As the hotlines are restored, we expect the inter-Korean relations to develop to a new stage.”
The Defense Ministry also said that both of the two direct military communication lines -- the western and eastern hotlines -- have been reactivated. But Pyongyang has not answered Seoul’s calls via radio links shared among international merchant ships.
The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency had earlier announced that the North would reconnect all the lines with its southern neighbor in the morning, while it called for Seoul to fulfill its “tasks.”
“The South Korean authorities should make positive efforts to put the North-South ties on a right track and settle the important tasks which must be prioritized to open up the bright prospect in the future, bearing deep in mind the meaning of the restoration of communication lines,” it said.
The government here welcomed the reopening, saying it “laid the ground” for restoring inter-Korean relations and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
“Through the stable management of the communication lines and swift resumption of talks, the government hopes to start substantive discussions on implementing agreements between the two Koreas, improving inter-Korean relations and making peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the Unification Ministry said in a statement.
The reopening comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Thursday he was willing to restore the severed inter-Korean hotlines in October, which would help “realize the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation.”
But at the same time, Kim said it would be up to the South Korean authorities whether inter-Korean ties would be restored, while urging Seoul to drop its “double-dealing attitude” and “hostile viewpoint” toward his country.
Observers said Kim’s latest overture is aimed at pressing Seoul to take action in its favor, such as to convince Washington to ease sanctions on the regime.
In June last year, Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong and cut off all communication channels with Seoul, in protest over defector groups here sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North.
Over a year later on July 27, the two sides announced that all hotlines were restored, an outcome of months of letter exchanges between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s Kim, in the most noteworthy exchanges recently between the two Koreas.
But the revived communication was short-lived, until the North stopped answering them in early August in protest of the joint military drills between Seoul and Washington -- which Pyongyang has labeled as rehearsals for an invasion.
In the meantime, Pyongyang continued with a flurry of missile tests last month that were its first weapons launches in six months. It tested a new cruise missile, followed by two short-range ballistic missiles on Sept. 15, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions banning the North from developing or testing any nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles.
Last week, the North fired what it called a new “hypersonic” missile, followed by a new type of anti-aircraft missile.
Despite Pyongyang’s escalation of tensions, President Moon has been pushing for engagement with the North, before he leaves the office in May. He called for a swift resumption of the stalled denuclearization talks with the North, and also proposed to declare a formal end to the Korean War. The two Koreas are still technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended not in a peace treaty but in an armistice agreement signed by the US-led United Nations Command, China and North Korea.
