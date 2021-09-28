Despite record case counts, Korea committed to getting ‘normal’ back

President Moon Jae-in said Korea could "no longer put off returning to normal in phases" citing economic damages during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s top officials on Tuesday once again reiterated the administration’s commitment to returning to normal from October, when 80 percent of the adult population is anticipated to be fully vaccinated.



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, overseeing the country’s COVID-19 response headquarters, told Tuesday’s meeting of senior officials that Korea’s pursuit of “phased return to normal,” also dubbed “living with COVID-19,” in the coming month was “a road that must be traveled.”



Speaking to broadcasters, Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol likewise said the sustainability of pandemic-related restrictions in the long-term was “questionable,” especially considering the damages to livelihoods, echoing what President Moon Jae-in told a virtual Cabinet meeting earlier the same day.



The president said the country could “no longer put off returning to normal in stages” as economic consequences from the pandemic pile up.



With about a month to go until the heralded point of return to “normal,” what kind of changes Koreans can expect still remain vague, with further announcements from the health ministry slated for Friday.



Kwon, the health minister, said for one thing that shedding face masks was not part of the plan, and that moving on would only be possible after “sufficient proportion” -- which, the administration has set at 70 percent -- of the overall population has completed their vaccination series.



So far 46 percent of Korea’s 51 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s Tuesday situation report. In adults 18 and older, the rate stands at 54 percent.



One of the biggest changes will be that patients with no or mild symptoms will be staying home instead of at Korea’s unique brand of nonhospital isolation facilities called “community treatment centers” -- in a move intended to alleviate the burden on health care systems.



By Monday there were 32,450 patients classified as having active infections, who have taken up more than a third of hospital beds across the country. Less than half of intensive care beds remained.



In Seoul, which has the majority of Korea’s cases, hundreds of patients are currently at home. As of Monday, 258 patients in the capital city were placed under home isolation, 91 of whom are children too young to be separated from their caretakers. Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, more than 400 patients were undergoing at-home care last week.



Korea confirmed 2,289 more cases in the latest 24-hour period, down from a new high of 3,271 cases seen ahead of the weekend, but the largest increase to be recorded on a Monday, when testing usually drops.