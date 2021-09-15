[From the Scene] Korea’s silent battle against urban sewage

A filtering machine spits out residue inside organic wastewater. (Ahn Jeong-yeon/The Korea Herald)

Everything that goes down the drain in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, a city of 1.25 million people, ends up in the Suwon Environment Affairs Agency.



Every day, as much as 520,000 cubic meters of wastewater is filtered and purified at two water treatment facilities there -- one under and one above the ground -- and is then discharged into the river that leads to South Korea’s west coast.



Earlier this month, The Korea Herald visited the underground facility whose operation is commissioned to local waste management firm TSK.





Purified water droplets fall into a catchment area at TSK’s underground water treatment center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Ahn Jeong-yeon/The Korea Herald)

The tour began in a dimly lit basement, which surprisingly smelled normal -- nothing unpleasant. A giant washing machine resembling a rectangular submarine with circular windows sat at one side of a gray cement wall. Through the windows, bubbles were boiling furiously.



“The wastewater is going through a chemical treatment to get rid of the smell. The whole facility is underground so we can control the ventilation and the odor,” said Ryu Myung-gu, chief of the facility that is capable of treating 300,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day.



Past the submarine, purified water droplets fell into dozens of square catchment areas, gently making ripples on the surface. The scenery almost felt romantic, as if pearls were gracefully diving into a black hole.



Reaching the ground floor, that thought quickly evaporated. A repulsive stench hung thick in the air as a filtering machine was spitting out what would seem like the devil’s vomit -- a mishmash of toilet paper, hair and food waste all smothered in fecal matter. Thankfully the facility seems to be able to keep the smell under control, otherwise 300,000 golfers wouldn’t be visiting the outdoor driving range next to the facility every year.





A park next to TSK’s underground water treatment center (TSK)

Ryu, as if immune to the smell, fervently explained how water treatment has gotten more difficult in the past years.



Many people have a garbage disposal installed in the sink -- many of them illegally -- sending food waste straight down the drain. More own pets, and their feces are flushed down the toilet as well.



“All of these are making wastewater more toxic,” he said.





Ryu Myung-gu, chief of TSK’s underground water treatment center, explains how wastewater is processed. (Ahan Jeong-yeon/The Korea Herald)