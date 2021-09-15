 Back To Top
National

Moon vows S. Korea's role in resolving ocean garbage problem

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Sept 15, 2021 - 09:47
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Wednesday to stronger international cooperation in the campaign to protect the ocean.

He delivered the message via his social media accounts on the occasion of the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

"It takes 450 years for plastic to break down after being used for a moment," he pointed out. "Micro plastics threaten not only marine life but also our health."

The president stressed South Korea will cut the amount of plastic waste generated in the nation by 60 percent by 2030 and make it down to zero by 2050.

"(South Korea) will also further strengthen international cooperation to resolve the marine waste problem," he added.

The International Coastal Cleanup Day is held the third Saturday in September. It is intended to encourage people around the world to make beaches cleaner. South Korea joined the campaign in 2001. (Yonhap)
