Volvo Korea, SKT work together for smarter XC60

Lee Yoon-mo, CEO of Volvo Cars Korea, stands next to the new XC60 SUV. (Volvo Cars Korea)

Volvo Korea unveiled the latest face-lifted version of its flagship sport utility vehicle XC60, equipped with a new smart car system developed in partnership with South Korean mobile carrier, SKT.



“Cars no longer only have the function of transportation. It’s a means of one’s lifestyle experience. We hope (the new XC60) becomes a trendsetter in this new wave of change,” said Lee Yoon-mo, CEO of Volvo Cars Korea, during an online meeting with the press on Tuesday.



The first upgrade in four years entails new additions of a 3D iron mark, a full LED tail lamp and the latest advanced driver-assistance system, as well as newly designed front and rear wheels.



The most noticeable feature is its artificial intelligence-based infotainment system, which was jointly developed with SKT.



“Volvo and SKT both saw cars as the ‘next smart device’. This mutual understanding, I think, was the biggest motivation in launching the system since we agreed on a joint business deal in 2015,” said Park Seo-ha from T-Map, SKT’s car navigation service.



SKT invested 30 billion won ($25.6 million) to develop the “SKT integrated car infotainment” service based on its NUGU AI voice assistant.



It connects the Volvo vehicle with various mobile apps from SKT such as T-map and Flo, a music streaming platform. Volvo said it was the first carmaker to develop such service.





(Volvo Cars Korea)