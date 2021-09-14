 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai accepts early orders for mini SUV Casper

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Sept 14, 2021 - 10:00
Hyundai Motor Co.'s new entry-level SUV Casper is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Hyundai Motor Co.'s new entry-level SUV Casper is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Hyundai Motor Co. said it began accepting preorders on Tuesday for the upcoming mini SUV Casper ahead of its launch in South Korea later this month.

Hyundai said it is accepting early orders only through its official online channel, the first such attempt by a Korean automaker, to reflect growing demand for contactless car purchases amid the pandemic.

In time for its official launch on Sept. 29, Hyundai said it will host a digital showcase event and reach out to customers through various digital channels and marketing events.

The Casper measures in at 3595mm long, 1595mm wide and 1575mm high, and comes with a 1.0-liter multi-point injection engine or a 1.0-liter gasoline direction injection engine.

It is priced between 13.8 million and 18.7 million won ($11,850-15,940) in the domestic market. (Yonhap)
