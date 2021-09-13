 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Kakao founder under FTC probe for failing to report properly on key affiliate

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 13, 2021 - 15:40       Updated : Sept 13, 2021 - 15:40
The exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in Sejong (Yonhap)
The exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in Sejong (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission is probing Kakao Group founder Kim Beom-su for allegedly failing to report properly on the company’s de facto holding company in violation of the country’s fair trade act.

According to industry insiders on Monday, the antitrust watchdog recently conducted site investigations into Kakao and K Cube Holdings, after finding that Kakao may have left out necessary information or falsely reported about K Cube Holdings, an investment firm fully owned by Kim, over the past five years.

The FTC designates conglomerates with assets of at least 5 trillion won ($4.45 billion) as large business groups that are subject to special corporate disclosure rules and antitrust regulations.

Kakao Group, which runs the country’s No. 1 mobile messenger app KakaoTalk and a leading search engine Daum, is an FTC-designated conglomerate and must provide information of all of its affiliates and stockholders.

In making the annual list of business groups under scrutiny, the FTC also identifies who is at the top of the conglomerate’s ownership structure and requires the person to report his or her equity holdings of affiliated companies, as well as those held by persons of special interest.

Under the regulation, Kim, designated by the FTC as that person on top, was required to submit information about his personal stockholdings as well as those of his relatives.

K Cube Holdings is Kim’s key vehicle atop the sprawling business empire built on ubiquitous messenger app KakaoTalk.

As of Monday, Kim is the largest shareholder of publicly traded Kakao Corp., directly owning 13.29 percent. His control is backed by an additional 10.57 percent via K Cube Holdings. Kakao Corp. then holds stakes in the group‘s core business units, such as KakaoBank and Kakao Games.

Kim and his wife Hyeong Mi-seon stand as nonexecutive directors of K Cube Holdings, and his son and daughter also work at the company.

If found at fault, the FTC could take legal actions or impose fines against Kakao in accordance with the fair trade law.

It is the second time for Kakao to come under investigation by the FTC. In 2016, it received a warning from the antitrust watchdog for missing reports on five of its affiliates, including NPLUTO, a game company.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114