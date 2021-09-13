Inter-Korean missile race intensifies amid tension

South Korea and North Korea are locked in an expanding arms race to bolster their naval power through submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) with no end to tensions in sight.
SLBMs have been developed by seven countries -- China, France, India, North Korea, Russia, the UK and the US -- all of which have nuclear weapons. South Korea is the only non-nuclear state to have tested them recently.
North Korea’s SLBMs are far more powerful than South Korea’s because Pyongyang has nuclear warheads and Seoul doesn’t. But South Korea has a lead in submarines and is looking to widen the gap.
Pyongyang’s missile upper hand
North Korea, which last tested its SLBM lineup in October 2019 with the Pukguksong-3, revealed the latest 5 series in January this year. The 5 series is believed to be able to fly longer and carry larger warheads than the Pukguksong-3, which could fly about 2,000 kilometers, well beyond the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea’s Hyunmoo 4-4, a variant of the Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, could fly up to 500 kilometers and reach anywhere in North Korea. The South Korean military has said it will increase the range and add more firepower. But experts say Seoul’s missiles pale in comparison to Pyongyang’s.
“Ballistic missiles without a nuclear warhead atop are no match to those with it. Pyongyang just has better SLBMs, unless we decide to go nuclear on our SLBMs,“ said Ryu Seong-yeop, an intelligence analyst at the Korea Research Institute for Military Affairs.
Ryu said the military’s plan to make more ballistic missiles capable of carrying heavier warheads could destroy North Korea’s underground missile bases, known as silos, but not directly counter Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles.
“Ballistic missiles are a vehicle, the means, not the end itself. What comes atop matters the most,” Ryu said, suggesting that the military direct the 315 trillion-won ($271 billion), five-year plan to bring in more fighter jets, such as the US-made F-35.
Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said Seoul cannot compete with Pyongyang on SLBMs because South Korea cannot mount nuclear devices. Shin also suggested bolstering air power with the latest stealth fighter jets to target North Korean leadership.
Seoul’s edge in submarine
North Korea may tout more powerful SLBMs but it has yet to reveal a submarine capable of firing them.
Pyongyang, which partially revealed in 2019 a modified Soviet-era Romeo-class model built at its Sinpo South Shipyard, has yet to make the submarine operational. It is believed to be developing more advanced submarines.
But many still have doubts about North Korea’s submarine technology, especially as reports say Pyongyang has never tested a SLBM using its submarines.
Meanwhile, South Korea recently revealed a Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine, the country’s first 3,000-ton underwater vessel capable of carrying ballistic missiles. The military ran a test-firing from the submarine, after carrying out underwater ejection tests and similar tests from a submerged barge.
The homegrown submarine is considered more capable than the Romeo class as it could carry more SLBMs and stay under water longer than the Romeo model. And the Dosan class is the only diesel-powered submarine capable of carrying as many as six SLBMs.
The Navy has said it will build bigger submarines in the coming years and Seoul is close to greenlighting a nuclear-powered submarine, all of which will bolster its naval power.
“Submarines is one of the things we’re better than North Koreans. We can’t rely solely on this of course, but it will give us a good edge over them if we continue to pursue it,” said Shin of the Korea Defense and Security Forum.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)