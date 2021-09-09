[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

(US)

Opened Sept. 1

Action

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton



Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) has been ruling the world of darkness for centuries with the power of Ten Rings, which grants immortality and great power to the user. Wenwu’s son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was trained as an assassin as a kid under him, but he later chooses to live a normal life. One day, Sang-Chi is attacked and realizes there is a fate that he has to accept.





CODA

(US)

Opened Aug. 31

Drama

Directed by Sian Heder



Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of her family. Her parents Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) are all deaf. Ruby is with her family 24/7 to assist them and help them connect with the world. One day, Ruby auditions for the school choir and discovers her talent. However, she is worried about leaving her family to pursue her singing career.





Hostage: Missing Celebrity

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 18

Thriller, Action

Directed by Pil Gam-seong



Famous actor Hwang Jung-min, playing himself, is kidnapped in Seoul without any witnesses or evidence left behind. At first, the actor thinks it is a prank, but he soon realizes the seriousness of the situation. He tries to escape from the kidnappers, who demand a huge ransom within 24 hours.







