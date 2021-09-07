Hyundai Motor vows to make hydrogen cars as cheap as EVs

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun announces his 2040 hydrogen vision at the firm’s first global hydrogen event, Hydrogen Wave, Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)





Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled a new hydrogen vision that includes plans to make hydrogen vehicles as cheap as electric vehicles within 10 years.



During “Hydrogen Wave,” the automaker’s first global hydrogen event, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun laid out his 20-year vision for hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen mobility.



“Hyundai Motor envisions a future society where hydrogen energy is available for everyone, everything and everywhere. I have no doubt that hydrogen will bring revolutionary changes for humankind,” the chairman said.



To accelerate the transition to a hydrogen society, the auto group, which both Hyundai Motor and Kia belong to, will employ hydrogen fuel cells in all of its new commercial car models by 2028, he said.



Between now and then, the automaker will equip its new models either with hydrogen fuel cells or batteries.



At the event, Chung showcased prototypes of third-generation 100-kilowatt and 200-kilowatt fuel cells that he said would be available in the market starting in 2023.



According to Hyundai Motor, the 100-kilowatt fuel cells are 20 percent to 30 percent smaller than second-generation fuel cells mounted on the Nexo, the carmaker’s hydrogen-powered SUV. The 200-kilowatt fuel cells, though similar in size to Nexo fuel cells, offer an output capacity that is 100 percent greater.



“We will cut the price of third-generation fuel cells by more than 50 percent from the current level. By 2030, they will be cheaper and allow hydrogen vehicles to become as cheap as electric vehicles,” a Hyundai Motor official said.



The fuel cells will be mounted on a “flat” system just 25 centimeters thick, easy to install on the roof or the bottom of a vehicle. Potential applications include trams, trains, ships and air taxis, the tycoon added.



During the event, which was held virtually, Chung also introduced the e-Bogie as an example of how the automaker’s fuel cell and self-driving technologies could create synergy.





Hyundai Motor Group’s autonomous trailer drone, the e-Bogie (Hyundai Motor Group)





Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the e-Bogie is a four-wheeled trailer drone that can be loaded with containers. On a single charge, the autonomous robot will be able to travel 1,000 kilometers, something no EV can do.



With the e-Bogie, Hyundai Motor aims to take the initiative in the global light commercial vehicle market, where 7 million unit sales are projected per year by 2030.



In addition, Hyundai Motor debuted its hydrogen-powered sports car, the Vision FK, letting the world know of its ambition to challenge passenger EVs. Able to go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in less than four seconds, the Vision FK offers a maximum driving range of 600 kilometers.





Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen-powered sports car the Vision FK (Hyundai Motor Group)