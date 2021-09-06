[Today’s K-pop] TXT to put out 1st EP in Japanese

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will launch its first Japanese EP on Nov. 10, announced label Big Hit Music on Monday.



The EP, titled “Chaotic Wonderland,” will consist of four tracks including Japanese version of “0X1=LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You)” and “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)” from the repackaged second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape” as well as new songs.



The same-titled lead track will feature a yet-to-be-named artist.



The boy band debuted officially in Japan with its first single “Magic Hour” in January last year. Second single “Drama” followed in August and the first studio album “Still Dreaming” came out in January.



The quintet is the second international male artist to place four albums in a row on Oricon’s weekly album chart -- starting from the second EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity,” third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour,” 1st Japanese LP “still Dreaming” and 2nd LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.”



DAY6’s Young K puts out solo debut album





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Young K of DAY6 held an online media conference Monday to present his solo debut album, “Eternal.”



This is the first solo album for the singer/songwriter who debuted as a member of the male group six years ago.



“This album contains my sincere wish to be able to sing forever,” he said.



“What I want to show and to deliver has always been the same. To be back with good music and in good shape, as I’ve said,” he went on, “and with this album, I focused on putting in what I’m thinking now.”



While acknowledging that putting together an album on his own gave him pressure and anxiety, he expressed hope that he may console listeners in any way he can.



“This is time for a new challenge and I’m quite nervous but I will always sing with all my heart on any stage,” he promised.



Gently turning down the compliments that call him a genius who has written close to 140 registered songs, he mused that he merely is someone who never ceases to endeavor. Young K enlists next month and will serve full time.



Monsta X to drop single in the US





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X is dropping a new single in the US, titled “One Day,” it announced Monday.



The teaser image that came out with the news featured all six members including Seanwoo who started his military service last month. The single was completed beforehand. The poster included a message that said: Wish you the best with somebody new but they’ll never love ya like I do.



The band’s first full-length album in the US was “All About Luv” from February 2020 and the album hit No. 5 on Billboard 200 and ranked among top 10 on its six other charts.



Last month, Monsta X was nominated for Best K-pop category at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with “Gambler,” main track from the same-titled album that came out in June.



According to a recent Forbes magazine article, the band put a total of 16 songs on Billboard world digital song sales chart this year.



The single will be unveiled on Sept. 10.



StayC is out to break stereotypes





(Credit: HighUp Entertainment)