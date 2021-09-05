Doosan Infracore wins excavator orders from Egypt

Doosan Infracore Co.'s excavator digs up ground in this photo provided by the construction equipment maker last Wednesday.(Construction Equipment Maker)

Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's major construction equipment maker, said Sunday it has won orders to deliver 28 large excavators to Egypt.



Doosan Infracore said it has signed a supply contract for 36-ton excavators with the Egyptian defense ministry, which will be used for a state-run railway construction project.



The construction unit of Korean conglomerate Doosan Group won orders for 30 pieces of construction equipment with the Egyptian government earlier this year.



Doosan Infracore said it has sold 137 pieces of construction equipment in Egypt this year, up 32 percent from the same period a year earlier, expecting additional sales in the Middle Eastern market. (Yonhap)