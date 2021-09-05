[News Focus] Seoul No. 1 in jobless rate among 17 major regions

Ministry of Employment and Labor An Kyung-duk, center, waves a salute to online participants in a job fair, held in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Aug. 23. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Seoul has the highest unemployment rate among the nation’s eight major cities and nine provinces, a government agency’s latest data showed.



According to Statistics Korea, the jobless rate for residents in Seoul reached 5.2 percent during the second quarter of this year, which far outstripped the nationwide average of 3.9 percent.



Compared to 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 (a quarter before COVID-19 initially hit South Korea), the nationwide unemployment rate climbed by 0.8 percentage point. But Seoul posted a 1.7 percentage point growth from 3.5 percent.



The capital’s faster growth was attributed to a surge in the unemployment rate among those aged between 15-29 -- from 6.6 percent to 10.5 percent over the corresponding period.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)