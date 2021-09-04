1 more Afghan 'special contributor' arrives in S. Korea

One more Afghan, who was on South Korea's list of people to be evacuated from the war-torn Afghanistan, arrived here Saturday, the justice ministry said.



The Afghan, whose identity was withheld, landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 8 a.m. The person flew in from India with help from Korean diplomats following a business trip there.



The person is among hundreds of Afghans brought here by South Korea and labeled as "special contributors" for their contributions to its humanitarian and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan.



The latest Afghan contributor worked as an interpreter in a provincial reconstruction project run by South Korea's overseas aid institution, the Korea International Cooperation Agency.



Before the latest arrival, South Korea evacuated 390 Afghan co-workers and family members last month as they faced possible Taliban threats for having supported foreign operations. (Yonhap)