[Photo News] Peek into where metaverse is produced

The metaverse is a 3D virtual world that combines cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality.
Recently, the latest technology is being applied not only to various industries, but also to everyday life, receiving a great deal of attention globally.
On Sept. 2, industry officials look inside VA Studio Hanam, a virtual studio located in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.
An antique, classy staircase and hallway are shown through a virtual screen installed at the studio.
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Ko Yoon-hee
)