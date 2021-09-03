 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Peek into where metaverse is produced

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Sept 4, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Sept 4, 2021 - 16:01
The metaverse is a 3D virtual world that combines cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality. 

Recently, the latest technology is being applied not only to various industries, but also to everyday life, receiving a great deal of attention globally.

On Sept. 2, industry officials look inside VA Studio Hanam, a virtual studio located in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province. 

An antique, classy staircase and hallway are shown through a virtual screen installed at the studio.


(Photos: Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
