[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Ulsan Onggi Festival

The Ulsan Onggi Festival will take place at Oegosan Onggi Village in Ulsan from Oct. 1 to 8.

The festival seeks to promote “onggi,” a traditional Korean earthenware pot, and offers visitors a chance to learn more about the pottery through various programs and hands-on experiences, including making onggi and an onggi master exhibition.

The event welcomes visitors of all ages. Admission fees vary according to different programs.

More information can be found at www.ulsanonggi.or.kr.





Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will take place at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Incheon, Oct. 9-10.

The festival is an annual event held every summer and attended by rock fans from here and abroad.

Sponsored by Incheon Metropolitan City and managed by Incheon Tourism Organization and Gyeonggi Ilbo, the event features popular bands from all over the world.

This year’s event will run both online and offline and admission is free.

Updated information can be found at www.pentaport.co.kr.





Gwangalli Eobang Festival

The Gwangalli Eobang Festival will take place at Gwangalli Beach in Busan, Oct. 15-17.

The annual spring festival has been postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Suyeong-gu and managed by the Busan Suyeong-gu Festival Organizing Committee, the event celebrates traditional fishing culture from the Joseon Dynasty and offers cultural experiences in a folk village.

Visitors can experience various programs, including a parade, concert, musicals and bare-handed fishing.

Admission is free and all visitors who are interested in the event are welcome.

More information can be found at www.suyeong.go.kr.





Goyang Autumn Flower Festival

The Goyang Autumn Flower Festival will take place at Wondang Flower Village and Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 1-10.

Sponsored and managed by Goyang International Flower Foundation, the annual event aims to allow visitors to enjoy autumn to the fullest.

The festival features a flower market and autumnal gardens, among others.

Admission is free and flower lovers of all ages are welcome.

More information can be found at www.flower.or.kr.



