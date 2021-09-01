‘High school economics textbooks biased, lack practical knowledge’

Economics textbooks used in South Korean high schools lack practical knowledge about real-life issues, such as personal finances, and are biased against corporations, a study released by a big business lobby claimed Wednesday.
In its report, the Federation of Korean Industries also claimed that young adults in Korea were falling behind in terms of knowledge of economics compared to older generations, due to lack of proper education. FKI commissioned Yang Joon-mo, an economics professor at Yonsei University, to conduct the study.
After reviewing textbook content, the scope of the classes as well as the number of students taking the subject, the professor concluded that overall, the education was insufficient to prepare students.
Only 1.2 percent of the total 421,034 people who have applied to take this year’s national College Scholastic Ability Test -- 5,076 test takers -- chose to take the economics section of the test.
Aside from the students majoring in subjects related to economics, there are only a few high school graduates who study economics, and this shows that most young adults in Korea do not receive systemized education on the subject, the study pointed out.
The FKI report also cited a research by Bank of Korea to highlight that the Financial Literacy level of those in the ages from 18 to 29 was scored at 64.7, lower than the 69.2 recorded for those aged 30 to 59. The figure is also lower than the average of all generations, 66.8.
“With the country’s economy growing, the importance of economic education is increasing,” Yang said.
“It is needed to reinforce economic education for teenagers, by making economics as a required subject in the CSAT, or designate mandatory credits for high school students.”
The report said that, while economics textbooks do have definitions of what finance is, the explanations are abstract and they fail to address financial products in detail and give an idea about how to manage one’s finances.
Most of the textbooks also try to strike a “mechanical balance” in introducing the pros and cons of economic development, misleading the students to think that economic growth has a lot of bad sides, the report said.
FKI said the textbooks should also include more positive examples and descriptions of the different roles of entrepreneurs and businesses, and how they can contribute to society.
“The United States would not be what it is now, if it were not for the spirit of endeavor among US university students to start new businesses,” Yoo Hwan-ik, the head of the FKI’s corporate policy division said.
“Korea should also be able to inculcate a sense of entrepreneurship in young adults to lead the era of fourth industrial revolution, by presenting various cases of success and failure of entrepreneurs in high school textbooks.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)