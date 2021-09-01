Korea’s burned out front-line health workers ‘on brink of walkout’

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum meets with health care workers at a hospital in Seoul`s Eunpyeong district on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s health care workers at the forefront of Korea’s COVID-19 response said they would walk out Thursday in protest of poor working conditions, after negotiations with government health authorities fell through.



Korean health and medical workers’ union has been warning of the walkout for the last three months over “unbearable” working conditions for those holding front-line jobs.



The union said 95 percent of its 43,000 members at 124 medical institutions have said they intended to join the walkout. Those in critical, emergency care as well as non-elective surgeries won’t take part to protect patients with urgent needs.



According to the union, 40 percent of its members reported experiencing work-related mental health struggles in a March survey. More than half of its members working COVID-19 jobs said they felt they were being overburdened.



After failing to come to terms in a series of talks, Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol said in a Tuesday address that workers should “put the battle against the fourth pandemic wave” before all else, promising improvements in the long run.



But the union says it “cannot wait any longer.”



“It’s been a year and 8 months. Health care workers are burned out as is,” it said in a statement. Among other things, the union called for instituting hazard pay and better staffing at COVID-19 hospitals.



Although the minister pledged to complement the health care workforce, a nurse of nine years at one of the largest hospitals in Seoul said that without improving working conditions, mobilizing more nurses would be “like trying to fill a bottomless pit.”



“What we need are measures to retain workers who are already in the field by compensating them fairly. Or else they’re going to end up quitting after holding out for a while,” she said.



Dr. Eom Joong-sik, infectious disease specialist at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Incheon, said patients who are currently in critical care aren’t going to be affected by the walkout, but that it could still compromise hospitals’ ability to look after more patients.



“To take in more patients, personnel at non-COVID-19 wards will have to take on COVID-19 duty, which will then affect care for non-COVID-19 patients,” he said.



As the fourth wave of infections drags on, hospitals have been consistently at full or near-full capacity. In all of North Gyeongsang Province only one critical care bed for COVID-19 patients remained by Tuesday afternoon. Cities including Daejeon and Sejong reported having less than three such beds.



The number of patients critically sick with COVID-19 surged past 400 in the last seven days, up significantly from around 150 in the early stages of the latest surge seen in the first week of July. People in their 50s, the vast majority of whom received their first-dose vaccinations in August, accounted for more than a third of the critical cases.



“Not all patients who end up developing severe symptoms are at advanced ages or have concomitant diseases. In fact, even patients in their 50s or younger without risk factors for COVID-19 have fallen seriously sick,” said Eom.



“But one common denominator among these patients is that they haven’t been vaccinated yet, or just partly vaccinated.”



In the 24-hour period ending Tuesday at midnight, 388,081 doses of vaccines had gone into arms in Korea. Over the month of August, an average of 285,969 doses were administered each day, more than triple the daily average of 90,335 doses reported the month before.



More than six months into the national program, 57 percent of 51 million people in the country have received at least one dose of a vaccine while 30 percent have been fully vaccinated.



The target date set out by President Moon Jae-in for meeting the 70 percent first-dose rate is before Sept. 18, when this year’s Chuseok comes around. Moon said he aimed to see more normal around the national holiday.



Some easing in protective restrictions are being mulled for Chuseok family gatherings and celebrations, according to the Health Ministry, the details of which will be announced later this week.



From October, vaccine eligibility is being expanded to include pregnant women and minors under 18 years of age. So far, the vaccine program has covered adults aged 18 and above.



The Health Ministry said 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses and 450,000 Moderna vaccine doses supplied from Romania will add to Korea’s stockpile, which stood at 9.5 million doses as of Tuesday.



Korea on Wednesday counted 2,025 positive cases from 168,149 tests conducted, which translates to a positivity rate of 1.2 percent. In August a total of 53,085 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19, of whom 190 died.