Damwon defeats T1 to win LCK Summer

Heo “Showmaker” Su hoists the LCK trophy after winning the finals at CJ ENM Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. (LCK)



Defending champion Damwon Kia took home the LCK trophy, beating T1 3-1 in the finals on Saturday evening and winning prize money of 200 million won ($171,800).



Although Damwon was the clear favorite leading up to the finals, strong performances from both teams in their quarterfinals raised expectations for a competitive match.



Damwon clearly dominated the game, however.



Despite T1’s comeback on the third game, Damwon took down the challenger in a convincing 3-1 victory.





Damwon Kia poses for a photo after winning against T1 3-1 on Saturday. (LCK)