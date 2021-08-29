Residents rally to save Bulgwang Bookstore

Bulgwang Bookstore (Bulgwang Bookstore’s Instagram post)

When news spread that Bulgwang Bookstore, a local bookstore located in Eunpyeong-gu, northwestern Seoul, will be closing next month due to financial struggles, local residents in the neighborhood immediately filed a petition at the local district office to seek help.



Bulgwang Bookstore, a modest bookstore which opened in 1996, is only a block away from Bulgwang Station exit no. 8.



At the time of its opening, libraries or bookstores did not exist around the area, which naturally turned the bookstore into a place where children would squeeze into the crowded bookshelves to read books.



Despite facing hardships in operating the store from time to time, the owner of the bookstore, Choi Nak-beom, 62, has kept his strict rule of letting customers to freely thumb through books without feeling obliged to make purchases.



The online petition titled, “Protect the local bookstore in Eunpyeong-gu,” posted on the Eunpyeong-gu Office website on Aug. 19, gathered 500 signatures within a single day, the minimum required votes that warrants a response from the head of the district. As of Sunday, more than 1,530 people have showed support.



“The local bookstore is a public place where local culture and identities are created,” said Bulgwang-dong Friends, a residents community group who initially wrote the petition. “The 25 years of time accumulated (in Bulgwang Bookstore) in an era when local bookstores have almost disappeared in sight means a lot.”



The community group asked the local office to come up with long-term policies to revitalize local bookstores, criticizing some local government support measures, such as cashback programs for buying books, may end up discouraging people from spending money on them.





A closure notice of Bulgwang Bookstore (Bulgwang Bookstore)