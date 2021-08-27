[Today’s K-pop] Mamamoo to put together best-of album: report

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Mamamoo is putting together a compilation album slated to be released in September, according to local media reports on Friday.



The album will chronicle the band’s seven-year career, each track selected by the four bandmates, and also include two songs that have not been published yet.



This is the quartet’s first album since its three members -- Solar, Moonbyeol and Hwasa -- renewed their contracts with management firm RBW Entertainment in June. Wheein decided not to sign with the company but has agreed to continue to work as a team until December 2023. There have been talks that she is likely to join TheL1ve, a label founded by rapper Ravi in July.



In the meantime, Mamamoo floated a teaser video for its upcoming online concert. The clip showed moments they shared, performing, practicing and hanging out together. It also included parts from a new song that will be performed for the first time at the live show that will be held on Saturday.



Highlight’s Yang Yoseob to put out solo album





(Credit: AroudUs Entertainment)



Yang Yoseob of Highlight is returning with his first solo studio album next month, announced agency AroundUs Entertainment on Friday.



His previous solo gig was a digital single named “20 Full Moons,” which was released in January 2019, right before he started his military service.

The main vocalist of the band demonstrated his forte as soon as completed his duty, staying as No. 1 on singing competition show “King of Mask Singer,” for eight weeks, a record for an idol.



Expectations for his return as a solo singer have been high since he told viewers that he will be coming out with a solo album soon on a recent TV program.



The LP comes out on Sept. 20.



Meanwhile, Highlight successfully resumed its activities as a quartet in May with its third EP “The Blowing.” It starts airing its original entertainment show “Superseller” from Aug. 31 on its YouTube channel.



IZ*ONE’s Sakura comes back to Korea





(Credit: Miyawaki Sakura Instagram)



Miyawaki Sakura of now-disbanded IZ*ONE arrived in Korea on Friday greeted by many fans at the airport.



She reportedly came to finalize signing a contract with Source Music, a company under Hybe Label, as many speculated since she left in April. She may join the girl group the company is launching soon, along with her former bandmate Kim Chaewon who joined Source Music earlier this month.



The Japanese-born idol debuted in Japan in 2011 as a member of HKT48 before joining IZ*ONE that was formed through an audition program on Mnet in 2018. She returned to Japan in April after the project group’s contract expired.



There have been many reports about her future, and earlier this month a Japanese media reported that she signed with a label under Hybe, and will resume her activities in Korea. Hybe gave a statement that said it cannot offer or confirm any details.



