National

S. Korea denounces deadly bombings near Kabul airport

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 27, 2021 - 11:10       Updated : Aug 27, 2021 - 11:12
This EPA photo shows smoke billowing from the airport area after a blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. (EPA-Yonhap)
This EPA photo shows smoke billowing from the airport area after a blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. (EPA-Yonhap)
South Korea strongly denounces the suicide bombings near an airport in Kabul that killed  dozens and wounded more than 100, the foreign ministry said Friday.

"Our government defines the bombings as terrorist attacks, expresses deep concern that it has incurred many casualties and strongly denounces the attacks," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their bereaved families," Choi said.

South Korea reaffirms its position that terrorism cannot be justified for any reason and will actively participate in international efforts to eradicate terrorism, Choi added.

Two explosions occurred outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday (Kabul time), where crowds of people were gathered to flee the country now under the Taliban's control. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The blasts came amid heightening tension in the conflict-ridden country with the Aug. 31 deadline looming for the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops, as agreed with the Taliban. (Yonhap)
