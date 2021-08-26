Seoul takes in Afghan evacuees

A military jet carrying at-risk Afghans who worked alongside the Korean government was to arrive in South Korea on Thursday, as part of Seoul’s mission to evacuate civilians fleeing the Taliban takeover.
The KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, with 378 Afghans on board, departed from an airport in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad early Thursday and was expected to touch down at Incheon Airport in the afternoon.
There are still 13 remaining people from the group, who will come later on a separate plane. They were unable to board the first plane due to a lack of space and health issues of some individuals.
In the rescue mission code-named “Operation Miracle,” South Korea dispatched three military jets earlier this week, a KC-330 tanker and two C-130 planes. They would fly out a total of 391 Afghan “allies” -- those who worked with Korean entities and their families -- who are vulnerable to potential Taliban retaliation.
The evacuees are translators, medical personnel, engineers and staffers who have worked for years with the Korean Embassy in Afghanistan, as well as Korea-led reconstruction efforts, including at hospitals, vocational training centers and provincial reconstruction teams. Among the group, there are some 100 children, including three newborns.
South Korea has stressed a “moral responsibility” in taking the Afghans here, given the “serious situations” many of them faced, Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon said Wednesday, as they could be persecuted by the Taliban for working for foreign governments.
An Afghan woman, who worked at the Korean Embassy in Kabul for about two years, expressed gratitude to the Korean government for evacuating her and her family.
“It was not an easy decision, but I had to because of saving my family,” the evacuee said in a video interview provided by the Foreign Ministry. “I just can say thank you.”
Another evacuee, who worked with the embassy for two years, decided to flee due to the danger he and his family face for working with foreign governments.
“Taliban take all of Afghanistan and they are trying to find who worked (with) foreign countries,” he said, speaking in English. “It’s dangerous for me and my family.”
He described the arduous journey of reaching Kabul airport amid the precarious situation on the ground, and thanked the Korean government for “trying hard nights and days” to bring them inside the airport so they can evacuate.
Upon arriving here, the evacuees will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantine and security screening. They will stay at a government-designated facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, for a total of six to eight weeks, including a mandatory two-week self-quarantine.
They will not be entering Korea as refugees, but as “persons of special merit.”
The Afghans will initially receive short-term visas valid for up to 90 days and then switch to long-term ones later. The government is also considering granting them permanent residency.
All arrivals had undergone background checks before departure, but the government will verify their identities again due to public concerns over security.
Seoul’s evacuation mission comes as the US and other countries are scrambling to evacuate their own citizens and Afghans, ahead of an impending Aug. 31 deadline the US has set to complete the withdrawal of its forces from the country.
Seoul temporarily shut its embassy in Kabul on Aug. 15 and evacuated embassy personnel and Korean nationals as Taliban forces entered the capital city and effectively took control of the country, ousting the US-led Afghan government.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)