BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200

This photo shows South Korean superband BTS. (Big Hit Music)

South Korean superband BTS has landed at No. 19 on this week's Billboard 200 chart with its latest Japanese compilation album.



"BTS, the Best" came in at 19th place on Billboard's main albums chart refreshed Tuesday (US time), renewing the group's best first week ranking on Billboard for any of its Japanese-language album.



The previous high was No. 43 made by the band's 2018 Japanese studio album "Face Yourself."



Last year, the seven-piece band ranked 115th with its fourth Japanese studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey," which later peaked at No. 14 after its CD was released.



"BTS, the Best" is an album that compiled all of the septet's songs released in Japan. The album hit the shelves in the country in June and the United States on Aug. 6.



The album was a megahit in Japan, having topped the weekly Oricon albums chart three times and received the million sales certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.



Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernaut's latest single, "Permission to Dance," came in at No. 55 on this week's Hot 100 chart, remaining on Billboard's main singles chart for the fifth consecutive week.



The dance-pop number had topped the chart on the fourth week of July, replacing BTS' previous release "Butter," allowing the group to score back-to-back debuts atop the list. (Yonhap)