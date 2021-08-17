Korea, Kazakhstan agree to boost ties in Seoul summit

Presidents Moon Jae-in and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev take a walk after a tea meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in and visiting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday held summit talks and agreed to further expand strategic partnership between the two countries.



The Kazakh president arrived in Seoul on Monday for a two-day state visit, becoming the first foreign leader to visit the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also a return visit for Moon’s visit to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in 2019.



“Your visit shows the special friendship between the nations,” Moon said during the summit, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Opening the conversation, the Korean president again expressed gratitude to Kazakh people for Sunday’s return of the remains of General Hong Beom-do, who led major battles against Imperial Japan and died in Kazakhstan in 1943.



The Kazakh president, in response, citing the symbolic meaning of the return, suggested that the two countries “continue to work together for the development of our unwavering friendly relationship.”



Kazakhstan is Korea’s largest trading partner in Central Asia. Trade volume between the two countries almost tripled from $1.5 billion in 2017 to $4.2 billion won in 2019. Due to the pandemic, the figure suffered a fall to $3.08 billion last year.



Kazakhstan is also a key partner in Korea’s New Northern Policy, which seeks to strengthen cooperation with Central Asian countries under a vision of peace and prosperity in Eurasia.



During the summit, the two leaders reviewed the progress in an economic cooperation program, called “Fresh Wind,” which was launched in 2019 upon their first summit. While the existing program focuses on ICT, transportation and infrastructure, they agreed to further expand the program to include new high-tech areas such as the fourth industrial revolution, health care and the space industry.



The leaders also agreed to share experience and knowledge on COVID-19 response and to tackle global challenges like climate change together.



Celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, they also pledged to carry out diverse projects aimed at accelerating cultural and human exchanges between the two nations.



As for security, Kazakhstan stressed its full support for Korea’s peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula. The Kazakh president noted that his country’s own denuclearization experience could be helpful to the stalled denuclearization talks on the peninsula.



In its first decade of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Kazakhstan dismantled about 1,400 nuclear warheads and other weapons systems and facilities.



President Moon Jae-in greets President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his arrival for a summit at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)