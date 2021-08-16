Warrant issued on KCTU but arrest remains challenge for police

An arrest warrant for an umbrella union head has been issued, but resistance from the union is likely to present tougher challenges for police.
On Friday, a local court issued an arrest warrant for Yang Kyung-soo, head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, for violating COVID-19 rules in organizing a large rally last month.
Despite repeated requests from authorities and restrictions implemented as part of Level 4 social distancing rules, the KCTU held a rally with 4,701 of its members on July 3.
Since the rally, Yang has consistently refused to cooperate with the police investigation, and an earlier arrest warrant request was denied as the KCTU head submitted a form asking for postponement.
The arrest warrant was issued for Yang ahead of the KCTU’s rally scheduled for October, which is expected to have more than 1 million participants. Yang has argued that the arrest warrant is unjust, citing the right to assembly and freedom of speech.
While an arrest warrant has been issued, police now will face resistance from Yang and the KCTU, who have vowed to resist.
Yang has said in media interviews that he will stay inside the office of the KCTU in Yeouido, western Seoul, to avoid arrest, and KCTU officials are expected to even use physical force to protect their leader.
Police are considering the arrest of Yang at the KCTU office, but the move would require a separate search warrant from the court, as the arrest would have to be made away from Yang’s registered place of residence. Officers would need to gather evidence like his phone location records to prove Yang is situated inside the KCTU office.
Past examples show it could take months for Yang to be arrested, despite the warrant already being issued.
In 2018, Jang Ok-ki, then head of the Korean Construction Workers Union under the KCTU, avoided arrest for 51 days after a warrant was issued, as police ran into difficulties in the search of the union’s office in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul. Jang was brought under arrest only after he voluntarily exited the building.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
