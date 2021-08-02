[Today’s K-pop] Astro comes out with 8th EP

(Credit: Fantagio Music)



Astro returned with its eighth EP “Switch On” Monday and hosted an online media conference.



It has been only four months since its second studio album “All Yours” and the bandmates said that they came back with new music fast to repay the popularity of the LP.



The new EP contains past, present and future of the band who has been together for six years.



“We’ve been together for so long and share a lot of memories ... those experiences accumulated into what we are now,” said Rocky.



All members participated in writing the songs, demonstrating their growing musical capacity.



“Thankfully, I’ve participated in writing the lyrics of the title track,” named “After Midnight,” said Cha Eunwoo explaining that it sings of how one wants to stay as long as possible with the loved one through the night.



Sanha picked the chorus part as the best of the uptempo pop tune, saying that listeners will feel the band’s unique energy.



“When the time comes, it will be really great if we could sing that part with our fans,” he added.



Golden Child shows off maturity





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Golden Child rolled out its second full album “Game Changer” and talked about it in an online media showcase held Monday.



As the name of the album suggests, the bandmates are ready to shake the world with their passion and spirits, declared Lee Daeyeol.



“We’ve quite grown up and matured,” they said, “and all of us now has much broader spectrum.”



“It shows our rather restrained sexiness,” Jibeom added.



The album consists of 11 tracks in total and the focus track is named “Ra Pam Pam,” which comes from the sounds of heartbeat, delivers the will to move forward, towards hope through instability and confusion.



Mainly based on acoustic sounds, the moombahton makes the song is strongly addictive, said Y. As soon as the band members heard the guide recording, they all loved it, they added.



Jeon Somi discusses new music





(Credit: The Black Label)



Jeon Somi shared her excitement over performing her new song on stage through an online showcase that was broadcast through her YouTube channel on Monday.



She came out with new single “Dumb Dumb,” about a year after “What You Waiting For.”



“I’m so full of excitement not that I can show what I’ve been preparing for one year,” she said. She is all nerves and everything feels surreal, she confided, and even dyed her hair blonde even though she has vowed to herself she would never try that color.



It goes well with the overall atmosphere of the song that is inspired by American teen movies, she said. The song starts innocent like a girl who hopes to look good to her e bandobject of affection, but takes a turn and taunt, saying that she actually has the person on the palm of her hand.



Jeon struck out as a solo musician in 2019 with “Birthday” after debuting as a member of project girl group I.O.I that was formed through an audition program.



Stray Kids to drop 2nd Japanese single in October





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)