[Today’s K-pop] Girls’ Generation to appear in variety show to mark 14th debut anniversary: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



All bandmates of Girls’ Generation will appear in a variety show in time for the group’s 14th anniversary of debut, according to media reports on Wednesday.



It has been four years since they were seen on an entertainment program although they have been together on each other’s social media and on YouTube channels.



The producers of “You Quiz on the Block,” a show hosted by veteran comedian/emcee Yoo Jae-seok, confirmed their appearance saying that they are discussing the timetable to accommodate the eight members’ schedule. The airing date is yet to be finalized.



The female band debuted in August 2007 and became one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, until they stopped working as a group in 2017. Taeyeon has gone solo while most of the bandmates turned to acting, starring in movies, television dramas, and musicals.



Meanwhile, the show has suspended taping as a member of the show’s production team tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Yoo and co-host Jo Seho as well as the rest of the staff tested negative but are taking precautions, and the artists are expected to shoot their episode early next month.



Seventeen’s Dogyeom happy to return to theater





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Dogyeom of Seventeen talked about returning to stage as the male lead in a musical in an interview with a local magazine.



He will star as King Arthur in the second run of musical Excalibur. He debuted through the musical when he was cast in the role when the piece premiered in Korea in 2019.



“I was so touched, delighted and happy when I heard that I would rejoin,” he said, “and the first thought that came to me was that I wanted to show a more mature Arthur than I did two years ago.”



Based on experience, he will be able to broaden his horizon, taking different approaches as he has learned what can be done in terms of techniques. He also wants to try things he missed last time.



Over the last two years, he himself as grown as well.



“I now have stronger belief in himself ... overcame many of my fears and can now love myself more,” said the idol.



The second season of Excalibur goes on stage from Aug. 17.



Victon’s Han Seungwoo starts military service





(Credit: PlayM Entertainment)



Han Seungwoo of Victon enlisted on Wednesday and will serve his mandatory duty as a member of military band, announced agency PlayM Entertainment.



He started his service two days after the original date due to army’s disinfection management against COVID-19. He is the first of the band’s members to enlist.



“To fulfill my military duty I’ve enlisted with my heart full of memories with you,” the musician told his fans through his management company. He promised to return as a more mature self after carrying out his training faithfully. He also thanked his fans for supporting him all the time and wished everyone stay healthy.



On Tuesday, he shared black-and-white photos of himself giving fans a peek at his short hair. They were from a photoshoot during which he shaved his hair himself.



Han debuted as the leader of Victon in 2016 and put out two EPs as a solo musician as well.



H1gher Music denies signing with Wheein





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)