[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s D.O. tops iTunes charts in 59 regions with solo debut album

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The first solo album of EXO’s D.O. hit No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 59 regions.



The album came out Monday and swept all major music charts in Korea as well.



The eight-track album marks the debut of the veteran idol as a solo vocalist after almost 10 years of providing the main vocals of EXO.



It also is the first release since he returned after completing his mandatory military service in January, besides the band’s special album that came out in June. D.O. was the second member of the group to serve his duty, after Xiumin. Suho, Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun are currently enlisted.



He wrote the lyrics of lead track “Rose” and co-wrote those for “I’m Fine,” adding his genteel sensitivities.



D.O. also is shooting a movie, temporarily titled “The Moon,” alongside Sol Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae, and is cast as the male lead in the remake of Taiwanese movie “Secret.”



BTS offers free music videos to support Korean athletes at Olympics





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS provided music videos for free to help support Korean athletes competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to Korean Sport and Olympic Committee on Tuesday.



The band offered videos of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” to the Team Korea House that promotes Korea and backs Olympians. It is operating online for the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 pandemic.



“The music videos of BTS ... will give Korean athletes great strength,” said the committee.



Meanwhile, the artists’ video for a remix of “Mic Drop” had garnered 1 billion views as of Monday, announced its label Big Hit Music on Tuesday. DJ Steve Aoki remixed “Mic Drop” from 2017’s “Love Yourself: Her” and the song stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks after entering as No. 28.



It is BTS’ fourth music video with over 1 billion views, following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” and “Dynamite.”



Red Velvet to mark 7th debut anniversary in livestream





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Red Velvet will meet fans online with a live broadcast Sunday to celebrate seven years since the girl group’s debut.



The bandmates will look back on their career, sharing episodes from their activities as they take quizzes that have been voted on by their fans during the livestream.



They uploaded an archive video Monday showing their different sides to the tune of “Somethin Kinda Crazy” from their first EP. It will be followed by individual clips to be unveiled one by one, leading up to the release of a new album slated for next month.



The band will return with a new album in August with all five members. It has been almost two years since Wendy suspended activities after suffering an injury. She returned in April, but put out her solo debut EP “Like Water” first.



IZ*ONE’s Jang Wonyoung becomes face of beauty brand





(Credit: Innisfree)