Key takeaways from COVID-hit warship

The military has recently seen its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, which forced its anti-piracy warship to come home last week. The 301-strong Cheonghae Unit, which left the country unvaccinated for Africa in February, cut short its mission because more than two thirds of its crew was infected.
But the military, which sent an aircraft to airlift the crew and a contingent to bring the 4,400-ton destroyer left behind back home, told the parliamentary defense committee that the overseas mission had successfully completed its mission, with the defense minister saying, “We could have done better.”
Here are key takeaways from whether that is indeed an accurate description of the event.Left out in vaccination plan
The 301 seamen were found to have been omitted from the vaccine priority list in February because of supply constraints. And they were overlooked again in June, when the military expanded its vaccination campaign with US-provided Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The military said the reason was that the seamen could not handle a possible allergic reaction to the vaccine or manage the extreme storage conditions needed for the vaccine onboard. Critics have said the military could have enlisted help from the nearby US Navy or from local authorities.
But the military had not consulted either the UN or local authorities for vaccines, Rep. Han Ki-ho, a main opposition People Power Party lawmaker who sits on the defense committee, said the previous week. He referred to the latest committee briefings done by the Ministry of National Defense.
That finding contradicts what Defense Minister Suh Wook said in February, when he told the committee that the military was looking to discuss vaccination with local authorities.
“Aside from all the outside help, we could have flown vaccines and medical staff to the seamen. They were just airlifted from Africa and I think it could and should work the other way around,” said Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum. “Why didn’t we?” he said.
Suh said Monday that the military had asked for help from the Omani government, which he said refused to either give its COVID shots to the Korean seamen or to have Korean authorities vaccinate the seamen on its soil. A Korean defense attaché contacted the local authorities in Oman.
But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was not made aware of the request because the military had rather informally asked the Omani government.
“This barely amounts to an ‘official request,’ which is what we need for vaccines to happen. We need someone senior making that call, like the minister himself,” a Seoul official said, on the condition of anonymity.Wrong diagnosis and tool
A seaman first exhibited cold-like symptoms on July 2, a day after the destroyer had made a four-day supply stop at a port. But he was treated with cold medicine and not tested for COVID-19, even though many others began to show similar symptoms. The medical staff had allegedly overlooked COVID-19 symptoms.
What made the outbreak more lethal was the wrong COVID-19 self-test kits Cheonghae packed upon leaving Korea. The unit left with antibody test kits, which take much longer time to detect infection than antigen test kits. It was just plain mistake, the Navy admitted.
“It was days later when we brought in local medical specialists to administer the industry-standard PCR tests,” one Cheonghae officer said, adding his unit began to enforce strict quarantine procedures after the test, which found the first six COVID-19 patients.
That was the first case of infection, which Cheonghae confirmed on July 15, and three days later, the military flew aircraft to airlift the entire crew back home. Many service members who had tested negative for COVID-19 using self-test kits were believed to have been infected.
“We just dropped the ball there,” a military official said.Tracing coronavirus
Public uproar over the COVID-hit warship triggered a military-led inspection last week. The 10-member inquiry is looking into what went wrong and where the virus originated aboard the ship.
Many seamen said that the coronavirus could have spread onto the vessel from food supplies they loaded from the port.
“I’m guessing the coronavirus came from those supplies,” said an officer, who spoke by telephone and asked to remain anonymous, citing the military policy. “The supplies were not properly sealed.”
Another soldier, who also asked to remain anonymous, confirmed his suspicion, saying, “Some of the boxes were torn up. It’s hard to pin down where exactly, but the fact that our cooks were one of the first to show symptoms raises reasonable doubt.”
But health authorities were wary of blaming the food supplies.
“It’s all still a working theory, one of many that has yet to pan out,” a health official said, adding aggressive contact tracing needs to be done to find conclusive evidence
Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University, who specialized in infectious diseases, is also skeptical.
“It’s highly unlikely that it came from food. I suspect there may have been people-to-people contact, though the seamen deny there was,” he said, adding the crew should be honest with whom they had come into contact.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)