[Today’s K-pop] EXO's D.O. unveils solo debut album

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



D.O. of EXO discussed his first solo album, “Empathy,” which came out Monday.



“This is quite a new frame of mind,” he confided through a Q&A statement through his label SM Entertainment. Singing alone was difficult in a way but was a different and fun experience, said the performer, wondering how listeners would find the eight tracks from the album.



As for naming the album “Empathy,” he explained that he realized the sheer energy of the word, after having been indecisive.



“I wanted to share the good, affecting energy to others as well, and chose the title,” he said.



He focused on doing the kind of music he has been wanting to, since it is his first solo album, and went for acoustic guitar sounds, his favorite. The fact they are easy on the ears also tipped him in that direction.



The album also includes an English version of “Rose” and a Spanish version of “It’s Love,” to the delight of international fans.



The Boyz to come out with 6th EP in August





(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)



The Boyz will return with their sixth EP “Thrill-ing” on Aug. 9, announced agency Cre.ker Entertainment on Monday.



This confirms reports from last week about the upcoming album. The company uploaded a timetable with art resembling a neon sign for the EP, announcing the title of the main track as well: “Thrill Ride.”



The EP comes about 11 months after previous EP “Chase” and is the first after it contended against other boy bands in “Kingdom: Legendary War.”



“This music will be perfect for summer,” hinted Younghoon and Hyunjae in an interview with a local magazine last week, adding it would be defined by two keywords: energy and party.



Earlier this month, the 11-member act dropped a song named “Drink It” via Universe, as part of the K-pop platform’s monthly project.



Brave Girls’ management firm apologizes





(Credit: Brave Entertainment)



The management company of Brave Girls apologized to fans Monday after growing complaints from the community.



On the official website, the firm expressed regrets for a series of disputes surrounding it.



It first addressed disappointment in the quality of the band’s merchandise, such as low-quality pictures of the bandmates on goods and steep prices for some items, like charging 55,000 won ($48) for a set of four shot glasses. The company guaranteed all cancellation or return requests would be granted and be compensated, and vowed that it will not happen again.



There also have been complaints about the band’s manager in charge of dealing with fans.



Some fans claimed that they wanted to gift sound equipment worth approximately 50 million won to the group on the condition that they would not ask to meet the bandmates in person. The manger in question, however, turned the offer down and opened all the boxes to inspect the content. The manager has resigned already, the firm said, apologizing for the lack of proper training.



BTS’ “Permission to Dance” tops 200m views





(Credit: Big Hit Music)