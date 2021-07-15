[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has a new concern: how to control the country’s younger generation.



The 37-year-old leader warned in April that “a serious change” was taking place in the “ideological and mental state” of young North Koreans, and that their ideological education was vital to the survival of the party and the country.



Furthermore, the reclusive regime has been cracking down hard on the attire, speaking habits and culture of North Korean millennials, also known as the Jangmadang Generation -- people in their 20s and 30s who grew up during the country’s famine in the mid-1990s.



For example, South Korean practices such as a woman calling her husband “oppa” -- which means “older brother” but is often used to refer to a boyfriend or spouse -- are prohibited. So are South Korean-style clothing and public displays of affection, such as hugging on the street, the South’s spy agency said last week.



Recently, Kim also labeled K-pop a “vicious cancer” and said it was corrupting young North Koreans’ “attire, hairstyles, speeches and behaviors,” according to the New York Times. The leader also enacted a sweeping new law mandating stiff punishment for people who consume or smuggle in South Korean entertainment, which can include imprisonment or even execution.



The clampdown against what the North calls “anti-socialist acts” appears to reflect concern that if the younger generation -- which has experienced capitalism and foreign culture -- goes unchecked, it could create cracks in the regime’s legitimacy and potentially jeopardize Kim’s dynastic grip on the country, observers say.



“Korean dramas and films have entered the country and the young North Korean generation is influenced by them, such as fashion styles and the way they talk,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute. “Such transformation is visible in the country and Kim sees this could threaten the North Korean system.”



“Kim, who was educated in Switzerland, is well aware that K-pop or Western culture could easily permeate into the younger generation and have a negative impact on its socialist system,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korea Studies. “He knows that these cultural aspects could impose a burden on the system. So by stamping them out, Kim is trying to prevent further troubles in the future.”





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)