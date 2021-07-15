 Back To Top
Business

LG Uplus teams up with Japan's KDDI to develop 5G, 6G tech

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 15, 2021 - 10:00
The logos of LG Uplus Corp. and Japanese mobile carrier KDDI are shown in this image provided by the South Korean company on Thursday. (LG Uplus Corp.)
LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's largest mobile carrier KDDI to find new business applications for 5G network technology and strengthen cooperation to prepare for future 6G networks.

Under the agreement, the two aim to share their network technology and solutions in 5G and find more applications of the latest generation network, LG Uplus said in a statement.

The South Korean telecom operator has recently stepped up efforts to develop new services using the high-speed and low-latency network, such as remotely operating yard cranes at container terminals.

The two mobile carriers will also jointly develop 6G technology and aim to establish international standards for the next generation network.

The latest agreement deepens ties between the two carriers that have collaborated in jointly acquiring telecommunications equipment, extended reality technology and smart drones since 2015. (Yonhap)

