5 theatergoers test positive for COVID-19 in 1st case among audience members

Citizens stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing station in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Five people who went to a theater in Seoul last month have tested positive for COVID-19, the first time an infection has been confirmed among audience members, the city government said Friday.



The five are among 22 confirmed COVID-19 patients traced to the theater in Jongno Ward. The first case was reported in a theater personnel member on June 29.



"This is the first time we have confirmed infections among members of an audience at a theater, which we manage separately in case of cluster infections," a city official said.



Under current social distancing rules, theaters are required to leave every other seat empty and ban eating during shows.



The official said the theater in question is relatively small, with only a short distance between the stage and the audience, and located in the basement where ventilation is difficult.



The city government is also looking into whether people wore masks and kept other virus restrictions during an event held after the show.



Cluster infections have emerged throughout the city as the greater Seoul area has grappled with a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days.



On Friday, the city reported 503 new daily cases, the fourth consecutive day of more than 500.



The country as a whole reported 1,316 new daily cases, breaking its previous record for the second straight day.



Health authorities announced they will place the greater Seoul area under the strictest Level 4 restrictions for two weeks starting next Monday. (Yonhap)