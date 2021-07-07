Genesis launches electrified G80 sedan in S. Korea

(Genesis)

Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., said Wednesday it launched the electrified G80 midsize sedan in South Korea, debuting its first electric model.



The luxury electric sedan looks similar to the G80, but an electric socket in the front grille gives it a distinct identity as an EV.



The G80 EV packs an 87.2 kilowatt-hour battery and can travel up to 427 kilometers on a single charge, Genesis said.



The sedan, only available with all-wheel drive, is capable of producing up to 370 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 4.9 seconds.



A 400V/800V multi rapid charging system has been applied to allow the vehicle to be charged up to 80 percent in 22 minutes, and the vehicle-to-load function allows external device charging.



Drivers can opt for a solar roof attached to the roofline that can generate an average of 730 watt-hours of electricity per day.



The G80 EV is priced at 82.8 million won (US$72,860) in the domestic market, which can go down depending on government subsidies.



Genesis said it plans to launch the GV60 electric crossover built on a dedicated platform, also applied to Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric Ioniq 5, in major markets later this year to target the growing EV market. (Yonhap)

