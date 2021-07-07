 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Genesis launches electrified G80 sedan in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2021 - 10:20       Updated : Jul 7, 2021 - 10:20
(Genesis)
(Genesis)
Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., said Wednesday it launched the electrified G80 midsize sedan in South Korea, debuting its first electric model.

The luxury electric sedan looks similar to the G80, but an electric socket in the front grille gives it a distinct identity as an EV.

The G80 EV packs an 87.2 kilowatt-hour battery and can travel up to 427 kilometers on a single charge, Genesis said.

The sedan, only available with all-wheel drive, is capable of producing up to 370 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 4.9 seconds.

A 400V/800V multi rapid charging system has been applied to allow the vehicle to be charged up to 80 percent in 22 minutes, and the vehicle-to-load function allows external device charging.

Drivers can opt for a solar roof attached to the roofline that can generate an average of 730 watt-hours of electricity per day.

The G80 EV is priced at 82.8 million won (US$72,860) in the domestic market, which can go down depending on government subsidies.

Genesis said it plans to launch the GV60 electric crossover built on a dedicated platform, also applied to Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric Ioniq 5, in major markets later this year to target the growing EV market. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114