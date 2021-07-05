[Today’s K-pop] SF9 turns over new leaf

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



SF9 declared that there is no limit for the band at a showcase held in Seoul on Monday.



The nine-piece act put out its ninth EP “Turn Over,” a year after its previous EP “9loryUS.”



“It feels nervous and excited at the same time coming up on the stage after a year,” said Youngbin. They are full of spirits, however, having built up the confidence after participating in “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a contest show among boy bands, he added.



“We’ve learned that there is no limit to SF9 through the program,” said Chanhee.



The fact that they are the first to come out with new music after the contest did not faze them, the bandmates said. Rather, they changed the choreography of the title track “Tear Drop” completely with newfound confidence, said leader Youngbin.



They went for genderless feel this time, taking a turn from their signature masculine performances, said Taeyang, asking fans to look out for their sophisticated choreography.



Meanwhile, Inseong was absent from the showcase as a precaution even though he was tested negative for COVID-19. He will resume activities from Tuesday.



G(I)-dle’s Soyeon sets up shop on her own





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Jeon Soyeon of G(I)-dle dropped her solo debut EP titled “Windy” with a media conference on Monday.



She appeared at a store that was turned into a burger joint named Windy Burger and introduced herself as the owner. She thanked everyone, including the band’s official fandom community Neverland, for letting her open shop.



“It is an honor that I can open Windy Burger, as I’ve yearned for so long” said the idol. Although she admitted that she was very nervous, she was more than confident about her first gig as a solo musician.



“I’ve poured everything I’ve got into this 100 percent handmade menu and it will be a gift for you who have been pining for real music,” the idol went on, “I will satisfy all of your senses with frank, groundbreaking and addictive menus.”



Jeon recommended title track “Beam Beam” as “signature menu” emphasizing that listeners would be able to enjoy hot and prickling taste.



DAY6’s subunit puts out 2nd EP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The bandmates of DAY6 Even of Day, a subunit of the band, discussed new music at an online showcase on Monday.



Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon put out their second EP “Right Through Me,” about 10 months after the previous EP “The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart.”



The same-titled main track mixes strong sounds based on ‘90s hip hop rhythm and jazzy codes into balladic sentiment that was popular in the same period. The melody strikes a sharp contrast with heart wrenching lyrics.



“I can recommend this EP with confidence since we’ve put a lot of effort into preparing it,” said Young K.



Both the band and the subunit have been singing of different moments in different lives.



“We wanted to send out empathy and consolation even when we’re singing about sadness,” said Wonpil, not simply comforting but like a friend who offers to take the next step together.



As for the meaning of the title, Young K explained that the straightforward expression says how small things can hit through us and make us fall apart.



2PM sweeps charts across Asia





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)