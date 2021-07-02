 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Fleets of Hyundai Xcient fuel cell trucks exceed 1m km driving

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 2, 2021 - 09:59       Updated : Jul 2, 2021 - 09:59
Hyundai Motor Co.'s Xcient fuel cell heavy-duty truck runs on a road in Switzerland in this photo provided by the Korean automaker on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Hyundai Motor Co.'s Xcient fuel cell heavy-duty truck runs on a road in Switzerland in this photo provided by the Korean automaker on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday its fleets of Xcient fuel cell trucks have surpassed 1 million kilometers of driving since they hit the roads in Switzerland nearly a year ago.

Hyundai Motor has shipped a total of 46 Xcient heavy-duty truck trucks to the European nation since July 2020, which came in service for 25 Swiss companies in logistics, distribution and supermarket fulfillment.

Over that distance, the hydrogen-powered trucks, which only emit water, have reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 630 tons, compared to diesel-powered vehicles, Hyundai said.

Hyundai said it will ship another 140 units to Switzerland by the end of this year as part of its plan to roll out 1,600 fuel cell trucks in Europe by 2025.

The automaker also plans to introduce Xcient trucks to the North American market this year, saying talks with several local governments and logistics businesses in the United States have been under way to establish joint operations for various purposes.

Hyundai Motor has stepped up marketing for its hydrogen-powered trucks as a clean alternative to diesel trucks as it set an annual sales goal of 110,000 fuel cell electric vehicles worldwide by 2025. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114