Korea launches mRNA vaccine consortium

From left, Eom Bo-young of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul, GC Pharma President Heo Eun-cheol, ST Pharm CEO Kim Kyung-jin, Hanmi Pharmaceutical CEO Kwon Se-chang, Korea Innovative Medicines Consortium CEO Huh Kyung-hwa and Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-pharma Manufacturers Association Won Hee-mok pose for a picture at an inauguration ceremony for the “K-mRNA” consortium, at the Koreana Hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)